Morris Property celebrate dedication of three long-serving employees

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Morris Property proudly celebrated the dedication of three of its long-serving employees yesterday. Stalwarts Pete Allworth, Phil Griffiths, and Martin Weaver have together contributed over 75 years to the company.

Martin Weaver, Phil Griffiths and Pete Allworth celebrate 25 years of service with Chris and Robin Morris
The trio have each embodied the Morris Property values of quality, trust and commitment for over 25 years helping build the company’s reputation for quality within the property sector.

Pete joined the company as a carpenter in 1996, working on leisure and healthcare projects. Moving on to larger housing and commercial projects, he progressed from foreman to site manager. Today, he is leading the 28-acre site at Stadium Point in Shrewsbury, where he is respected by his colleagues for his breadth of experience and professional, calm approach.

Also receiving his long service award was Contracts Manager Phil Griffiths, who has clocked up 25 years with the company. Phil is known for his sense of humour and getting the job done on-site. Now inspiring Morris Property’s apprentices, Phil is sharing his wealth of experience with the next generation of construction talent.

Back at the Welsh Bridge Morris headquarters, Martin Weaver, who also joined the company in 1998, is busy maintaining the company’s portfolio of 200 properties. During the long service presentation, Estates Maintenance Manager, Martin was praised for his reliability and can-do attitude. One of Martins’ colleagues summed up what makes him so special – not only is he beyond reliable, he has the biggest smile in the company and the answer is always yes!

To show their appreciation for their commitment, brothers, Chris and Robin Morris, organised a special celebration for Pete, Phil, and Martin. The milestone was marked with the presentation of engraved gold rotary watches, symbolising the timeless commitment the three have shown to the company.

The celebration continued with lunch at the recently refurbished Mytton and Mermaid, where the Morris brothers reflected on the journey and achievements of Pete, Phil, and Martin, sharing anecdotes and praising their loyalty.

“Our company is built on the foundation of dedicated people who bring passion and commitment to their work every day and we are grateful to Pete, Phil, and Martin for their combined 75 years of service” said Chris Morris, Director of Morris Property.

He continued: “It is an honour to celebrate this milestone with them, to express our appreciation and we look forward to many more years of working together.”

