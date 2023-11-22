Tributes paid following tragic deaths of four Shrewsbury teenagers

Tributes have been paid by members of the Shrewsbury community following the news that four local teenagers died in north Wales.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday. Image: North Wales Police

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday morning.

The teenagers who were students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group had travelled to the north Wales area for an overnight camping trip.

North Wales Police said their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

Supt Owain Llewellyn of North Wales Police said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extensive search involving different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.”

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road.

Tributes

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said the news is “heartbreaking“.

She said: “On behalf of Shropshire Council and I am sure I speak for everyone in Shropshire in expressing our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those found and we ask that they can be left in peace to grieve.

“We will be offering support from specialist teams to the communities around Shrewsbury College and Meole Brace Secondary School as many people will be affected by this.”

Shrewsbury Colleges Group said: “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the four young men who tragically died in the suspected traffic accident.

“This news is truly heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to those affected by this tragic news.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams, as well as members of the public for their assistance in helping with the search and helping to locate the vehicle.

“We will be working directly with students and staff who are affected by this terrible accident and have put in place a range of support measures for all of our community.”

Shrewsbury Town Football Club posted on Facebook saying: “The thoughts and condolences of Shrewsbury Town Football Club are with everyone affected by the heartbreaking and devastating news coming out of North Wales.”

Shrewsbury Town Council issued the following statement: “The Mayor is deeply saddened by the tragic news about the four students from Shrewsbury. Her heart goes out to their family and friends who have suffered such immeasurable loss and she sends her deepest condolences. May the Shrewsbury community unite at this terrible time.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader also paid tribute on social media. He said: “My heart goes out to the boys families. I can’t begin to sense the heartbreak the family and friends of these wonderful young men with a bright future ahead of them are feeling.”

Shrewsbury Christmas Lights switch-on cancelled

A Christmas lights switch-on event due to take place in Shrewsbury this evening has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Shrewsbury Town Council issued the following statement:

“Following the tragic news yesterday we have taken the respectful decision to cancel the lights switch-on, scheduled for this evening.

“Our thoughts go out to all who are caught up in this terrible tragedy.”

Doors open at Shrewsbury Abbey and local church

The Trinity Centre I’m Meole Brace was today open for people to take time and space to pray.

Shrewsbury Abbey was also open all day for prayer and reflection.