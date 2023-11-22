8.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Advertisement -

Demolition works begin at Whitchurch swimming pool site

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Preparation works have begun in Whitchurch ahead of the demolition of the old swimming pool, neighbouring youth centre and Multi-Use Games Area.

Demolition notices were previously posted at the White Lion Meadow site. Photo: Shropshire Council
Demolition notices were previously posted at the White Lion Meadow site. Photo: Shropshire Council

The site off White Lion Meadow is due to be cleared, now that planning permission has been granted to replace it with a new £13.1m pool and fitness centre.

Temporary loss of some car parking spaces

Motorists and visitors to the town are being warned in advance that there will be a temporary loss of some car parking spaces to the north and west of the site while works progress, but the pathways besides Lidl and into the town centre will remain open. The areas will be fenced off to ensure health and safety standards are met.

- Advertisement -

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“This is a significant moment for the construction project, and we are excited to begin works that will prepare the site for clearance ahead of demolition starting in the new year.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused while the early works are completed, but we have deliberately planned this work well ahead of the Christmas period to minimise the economic impact of the temporary loss of car parking spaces for both businesses and visitors to the town.

“The loss of car parking to the west of the site will only be during the demolition and is expected to take no longer than two weeks. The spaces to the north of the site will remain out of use during the construction period.”

New centre

The new centre will offer a six-lane 25m pool, a 41-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a café with 20 covers.

How the south west corner of the new Whitchurch Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre may look. Image: Shropshire Council
How the new swimming pool and fitness centre in Whitchurch could look

The ground floor will accommodate the café, changing village and pool, which will be overlooking the brook. Upstairs there will be a 41-station gym with state-of-the-art equipment and a flexible studio space that can be divided into two rooms.

It is now anticipated the centre will open in mid-2025.

Shropshire Council developed the £13.1m project after hearing that a new centre would be the most viable and cost effective way to replace the current facility, which has not been able to open since the pandemic began.

Since the pool’s closure in March 2020, investigations to identify the cause of an ongoing leak and the practicalities of carrying out repair works showed that the swimming pool defects are such that it would not be able to reopen.

Peggy Mullock, a local Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, added:

“It is very exciting to see progress at the site and we are very much looking forward to opening this new centre for the benefit of the local community.

“The temporary loss of car parking spaces is an inconvenience, but there are lots of other car parks in the town and in the long-term we are gaining a fantastic facility. A key priority for Shropshire Council is to improve health and wellbeing at all stages of life and increasing participation in physical activity across the community is crucial to this.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP