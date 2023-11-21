8.7 C
Hospice prepares to celebrate festive community spirit in Wellington

Volunteers and staff at a hospice charity are getting in the festive spirit ahead of Wellington Town Council’s Christmas Lights switch-on this weekend.

Phil Haigh, Community Fundraiser and Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser with collection buckets in Wellington
Phil Haigh, Community Fundraiser and Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser with collection buckets in Wellington

Severn Hospice’s army of bucket collectors will be out and about on Saturday 25 November in Wellington town centre between 10am and 6.30pm, collecting vital funds to support the hospice’s care.

Phil Haigh, Community Fundraiser at the hospice said: “Being in and amongst the Christmas spirit in the town centre on Saturday will be a wonderful opportunity for us to raise the profile of the hospice within the local community, all whilst raising money to support the care and services we provide to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our team of volunteers who have chosen to spare a couple of hours this weekend in support of our biggest bucket collection in many years. It’s because they care, that we can and we’ve got some spaces available for more people to join us on the day,” Phil added.

The charity, which cares for thousands of local families living with incurable illness each year, will also be opening its doors as it is hosting its first Christmas Fayre at its Apley hospice in Telford.

The fayre will be open from 10am – 4pm on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November, and will host seasonal stalls, entertainment from The Darby Singers, The List, The Ronnies, The Rock Choir and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir as well as a special visit from Santa between 10am – 12noon and 1-3pm on both days.

Kay Britton, who heads up the hospice’s hospitality and estates function said: “Our Christmas fayres provide a fantastic opportunity for families to spread Christmas cheer. We’re really pleased to bring our fayre to Telford this year, as well as welcoming families to our Christmas fayre at our Bicton Heath hospice on 16 – 17 December in Shrewsbury.

“With free parking on-site and no entrance fee, visitors will be able to buy homemade food, crafts and general goodies from local traders which makes it the perfect opportunity for a spot of Christmas shopping,” said Kay.

The hospice relies on generous donations, fundraising activities, legacies and the income from its 31 shops to support its mission to provide the best care and a better life for people living with an incurable illness and for those important to them.

As a completely independent charity, Severn Hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on providing care and support free of charge.

If you can help the hospice this Saturday, 25 November in Wellington town centre with their bucket collection, please call 01952 221 351 to speak to a member of the fundraising team or email fundraising@severnhospice.org.uk  

