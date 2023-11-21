Man charged following stabbing at house in Shrewsbury

A man has appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following a stabbing in Shrewsbury at the weekend.

The incident happened at around 8.50am on Sunday at a property on Holgate Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man in his 30s was found with a serious injury to his torso.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended and the man was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

William Lewis of Holgate Drive in Shrewsbury entered a not-guilty plea when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The 32-year-old is now set to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 18 December and was remanded in custody.