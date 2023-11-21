5.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Four bodies found in search for missing Shrewsbury teenagers

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The bodies of four teenagers from Shrewsbury have been found after they went missing in north Wales at the weekend.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday. Image: North Wales Police
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday. Image: North Wales Police

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris from the Shrewsbury area were reported missing on Sunday morning.

North Wales Police said their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

- Advertisement -

Supt Owain Llewellyn of North Wales Police said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.

“We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP