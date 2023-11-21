Four bodies found in search for missing Shrewsbury teenagers

The bodies of four teenagers from Shrewsbury have been found after they went missing in north Wales at the weekend.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday. Image: North Wales Police

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris from the Shrewsbury area were reported missing on Sunday morning.

North Wales Police said their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

Supt Owain Llewellyn of North Wales Police said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.

“We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road.