County MP questions Defence Minister over ‘rat-infested’ Tern Hill Barracks

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has questioned the Minister for Defence over poor conditions for soldiers living at Clive Barracks, near Tern Hill.

Helen speaking in the House of Commons yesterday

The MP told the House that one of her constituents had been living in ‘rat-infested’ accommodation with up to six soldiers in the same room – many of whom have now been moved to shipping containers on the site.

This continues an ongoing campaign by the MP to improve conditions for soldiers and military families at Shawbury and Tern Hill.

- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, asked the Defence Minister:

“A constituent of mine who lives at Clive Barracks at Tern Hill in Shropshire has reported that he lives in rat-infested accommodation, and sometimes with two to six soldiers living in the same room.

“As a result, shipping containers have been placed in the grounds there around 40 at the end of August, kitted out like budget hotel accommodation for those soldiers to live in.

“Can the Minister provide any reassurance warrants that somewhere appropriate for these service men to live in will be provided in the near future?”

James Cartlidge MP, Minister of State for Defence replied:

“I am obviously sorry to hear about that case. I’d ask her very much to write to me with the details of it. I will look into it with DIO. But I think the key thing is, wherever we’re talking about, whichever specific barracks or base, if we’re going to get on with the works, we need the money there. We’ve got that, we put in place the extra 400 million, and as set out in the Winter Plan, thousands of Homes Forces personnel will now benefit from that work.”