Car found in search for four Shropshire teenagers missing in north Wales

Police searching for four Shropshire teenagers who went missing after being reported to have gone camping in north Wales have found the car they were travelling in.

The teenagers all from the Shrewsbury area are Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris.

The teenagers are all students at Shrewsbury College studying for their A-levels, they previously attended Meole Brace School in the town.

They were reported missing missing from the Harlech/Porthmadog area on Sunday morning.

They were travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta registration HY14GVO.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “Following information from a member of the public, Officers searching for four missing teenagers in the Porthmadog area have located the vehicle they were travelling in.

“Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated.”

A police cordon has been erected near the village of Garreg, five miles northeast of Portmadog.

The Welsh ambulance service said it was called to an incident near the A4085 between Nantmor and Tan-Lan in Gwynedd just after 10am on Tuesday.

