Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Why landlocked Whitchurch is home to its own town pirate!

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

It’s not unusual to witness a town crier in locations across Shropshire announcing news and welcoming guests, but Whitchurch has its own town pirate.

Guy Hepworth

Guy Hepworth has played the role for over a year at events like the King’s Coronation and the Whitchurch Blackberry Fair.

“It all goes back to the Queen’s Jubilee last year” explains Guy “I was asked to do the Queen’s proclamation but didn’t have a town crier outfit. However I am an actor and run a small theatre company so did have a pirate costume, so thought why not.”

That might have been the only appearance of the pirate but Guy received inspiration from a radio interview “I was listening to a piece where people were applying to be the town crier of Hartlepool, I thought I could do that, but as a pirate and so the Whitchurch Pirate was born.”

Guy delivers news and birthdays at the Whitchurch market on a Friday and at events such as the Blackberry Fair.  “I think people like what I do.” he says “I used to appeal for news on my Facebook page but now they bring me their news without me asking.”

Guy has also been nominated as Whitchurch Citizen of the Year.  “I’m humbled because there are people on the list who actually do things to help, I’m just having fun.”

The results will be announced at the Christmas Lights event on 25 November. 

Guy Hepworth chats to Ryan Kennedy about dressing as a pirate.

Listen to Ryan weekday mornings from 10am on Shropshire Live.

