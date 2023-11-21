Shrewsbury Market Hall to hold Winter Warmer events

Shrewsbury Market Hall is opening late for Christmas shopping, food and drink at two festive Winter Warmer events.

Market traders Rebecca McQuilkin, of Chocolicious; Ben Richards, of Minimise; Tracy Lewis, of Mistilley, and Elliot Jones, of The Bird’s Nest café, with Shrewsbury Food Hub manager Tammy Bloodworth

The market will open until 9pm on Wednesday November 22, the night of the Shrewsbury Christmas Lights Switch On, and Wednesday December 13, the evening of Carols In The Square.

The market is also teaming up with the Shrewsbury Food Hub and legendary Shropshire slow food chef Steve Guy, aka the Hungry Guy.

Shoppers, who buy from one of the market’s retailers between 5pm and 7pm will receive a voucher for a complimentary mince pie and a glass of mulled wine, courtesy of the Shrewsbury Food Hub.

The charity reduces food waste and helps to protect the environment by collecting surplus food from shops, manufacturers and farms and redistributing it to local food share groups.

Steve the Hungry Guy will be transforming some of those surplus supplies into culinary delights for shoppers in an exchange for a donation to the charity.

The Food Hub and the Hungry Guy will be located on the barrow beside the Christmas trees, on the gallery level of the market. The market’s eateries and bars will open up to 9pm while a selection of retail stalls will open late to individual times.

Market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins said: “The Christmas Lights Switch On marks the real start of the festive season in Shrewsbury and we’re delighted to be part of the evening festivities. And Carols In The Square is such a magical evening too.

“We’ll be open for food and drink and a selection of our independent retail stalls will be selling cards, handcrafted decorations and a range of gifts for all the family.

“We’re excited to be joined by the Shrewsbury Food Hub and the Hungry Guy, during both evenings, and we hope our shoppers will help them raise lots of money for this great charity.”

Food Hub manager Tammy Bloodworth said: “We’ve had great support from Kate and the market traders this year and so it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of their Winter Warmer events. Steve the Hungry Guy will be joining us to get the festivities off to a tasty start, spreading Christmas cheer with super surplus food.”