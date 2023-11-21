Final preparations made ahead of Shrewsbury Christmas lights event

Shrewsbury Town Council’s staff are putting the final touches to their preparations for the town’s Christmas Lights event taking place on Wednesday.

Christmas in Shrewsbury

The fun starts from 4.30pm in the Square with entertainment for all the family ahead of the all-important countdown to the switch-on of the Christmas Lights at 6.30pm.

BBC Radio Shropshire’s Clare Ashford will be on stage to welcome the performers and provide MC duties for the evening.

Taking part this year will be Identity School of Dance. Based in Shrewsbury Identity School of Dance offer dance and music theatre classes for children and young adults with special education needs and disabilities. Also appearing will be our legendary panto dame Brad Fitt.

Porthywaen Silver Band and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir will wrap up the entertainment with a range of Christmas songs and carols before the big countdown at 6.30pm.

Switching on the lights this year will be the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall, who added: “We’ve got a great programme to celebrate the launch of our Christmas lights, with free family entertainment in the Square, and the all-important start of late-night shopping in the run-up to Christmas.

“Christmas in Shrewsbury is magical, and we are looking forward to seeing the Christmas Lights which always brings a festive feel to the town centre; I look forward to seeing as many people as possible on Wednesday evening as we come together for a fun-filled evening and the start of the Christmas Season.”

Santa and his sleigh will also be at the bottom of Pride Hill all evening, courtesy of the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club. We will also have a lit-up tractor courtesy of Rea Valley Tractors situated in High Street.

The event also marks the start of late-night shopping in the town. Shrewsbury’s Shopping Centre will be open until 8:30pm and the Market Hall will stay open until 8pm.

The evening will see the return of the Darwin Shopping Centre’s spectacular giant reindeer Shrewdolph, which will have its very own switch-on to coincide with the Square countdown at 6.30pm.

Road Closures

The following road closures will be in place from 4.30pm until 8.00pm – Wyle Cop (inbound); High Street; Princess Street and Shoplatch.

For those unable to get to the Square, the event will be live streamed with the link available on the Shrewsbury Town Council website.