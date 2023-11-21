Christmas illuminations get bigger than ever in Higher Heath near Whitchurch

For the fifth year, a resident in Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decking his house with lights in aid of local lifesavers Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The lights can be seen on Twemlows Avenue in Higher Heath

Although hidden away in the village, over recent years, the lights have raised vital funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service. Last year over £800 was raised by generous visitors.

This year many of the favourite items from the previous events remain, with plans underway this year to add more lights and a Santa’s grotto (with presents).

The light installation starts at the end of October by resident, Phil Tranter of Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath south of Whitchurch, off the A41. All the displays are made by Phil who has been illuminating his house for over 25 years.

Commenting Phil says: “The lights always bring joy to people who visit. They brighten up everyone, both literally and mentally.”

Phil continues: “Despite increased energy costs and growing the number of illuminations, this year we will be using less electricity due to renewing many of the displays with modern efficient lights.”

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, adds: “It’s the generosity of people in the communities we serve, like Phil, who help keep our lifesaving emergency service operational.”

The illuminations will be switched on at 4:30pm on Sunday 26th November with a countdown beginning from 4pm. The lights will be on daily from 4:30pm to 9:30pm and final switch off will take place on Friday 5th January 2024.