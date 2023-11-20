Further recruitment events to take place at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital

Shropshire Community Health Trust (ShropCom) is set to host further recruitment events, with the first having taken place in October.

Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital

The ShropCom recruitment events showcase roles available at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital, with potential recruits invited to attend on-the-day interviews, tour the hospital, and view the immersive mobile training unit.

Vacancies for Deputy Ward Manager, Registered Nurses and Nursing Associates are currently being recruited to and a number of applicants from the October event have now received conditional offers for these roles.

Clair Hobbs, Director of Nursing, Clinical Delivery and Workforce at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust said:

“Our local community are at the heart of everything we do. Therefore, it was wonderful to meet so many of them at our October event all passionate about working for their local NHS”

“Throughout the day the Recruitment Team welcomed a steady stream of candidates and as a result have been able to make conditional offers to a number of healthcare roles at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital.”

Amanda Houghton, Ward Manager at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital says:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a local hospital, and work as part of a community health Trust which helps to keep patients closer to their homes, families, friends, and support network.”

“If you are looking for a role where you can really make a difference in the local community, I urge you to apply online and attend one of our recruitment drop-in sessions.”

Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital offers a 16-bedded, Nurse-Led unit where patients can be admitted for rehabilitation, when they are too well to be in an acute hospital but not well enough to be at home looking after themselves.

Recruitment Events

The recruitment events will be held on Saturday 25th November 2023, Friday 12th January 2024 and Saturday 24th February 2024, between 10am and 2pm at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital.

Vacancies at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital can be viewed here.