Appeal for witnesses after robbery at Esso service station in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at the Esso service station in Harlescott on Saturday evening.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the person in the images to get in touch
Detective Sergeant Docherty said: “This was a particularly nasty incident which left the member of staff very shaken up.

“This happened on Saturday evening in a busy part of the town. We are sure that somebody will recognise the person in the picture.

“We are appealing for witnesses with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 377 of 18th November.

Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

