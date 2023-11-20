10.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 20, 2023
- Advertisement -

Success for Start Tech event with Shrewsbury Business Chamber and West Mercia Police

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Start Tech – Certified IT & Cyber Experts recently hosted a cyber event at the historic Flaxmill Maltings, bringing together members of the Shrewsbury Business Chamber to enhance cyber security awareness.

Laura of Laura May Photography pictured with Lewis Hardie od Start Tech was the lucky winner of a bottle of champagne for the best question asked at the end of the presentation
Laura of Laura May Photography pictured with Lewis Hardie od Start Tech was the lucky winner of a bottle of champagne for the best question asked at the end of the presentation

The event, hosted by Start Tech and featuring representatives from West Mercia Police, addressed recent cyber attacks, shared essential cybersecurity tips, and emphasised the importance of reducing cyber risks.  

The iconic Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury served as the backdrop for local business leaders to gather and learn from experts about the latest cyber threats and security best practices. Start Tech, a leading cybersecurity organisation based in Shrewsbury, played a central role in orchestrating the event.

Discussing Recent Cyber Attacks

Against the historical surroundings, attendees gained insights into recent cyberattacks, gaining a deeper understanding of the tactics employed by cyber criminals and the real life impacts of being the victim of a breach. Sharing Top Tips for Cybersecurity

Experts provided actionable advice, including the importance of training users, MFA, password policies, software updates, incident response plans and much more.

- Advertisement -
Discussing Cyber Essentials Certification

Lewis Hardie’s presentation highlighted the importance of Cyber Essentials certification, which can enhance cybersecurity and open new opportunities for businesses. West Mercia Police also shared insights into local cybercrime trends and preventive measures.

In the midst of history, the Shropshire cyber event at the Flaxmill Maltings, provided a unique platform for local businesses to bolster their cybersecurity defenses, safeguard digital assets, and navigate the ever-evolving cyber landscape.

Pippa Tait of Sales Geek said: “Brilliant presentation, informative and terrifying in equal measures. Lewis made the information clear and concise given the complexity and depth of the topic.”

Laura of Laura May Photography was the lucky winner of a bottle of champagne for the best question asked at the end of the presentation.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP