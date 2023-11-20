Success for Start Tech event with Shrewsbury Business Chamber and West Mercia Police

Start Tech – Certified IT & Cyber Experts recently hosted a cyber event at the historic Flaxmill Maltings, bringing together members of the Shrewsbury Business Chamber to enhance cyber security awareness.

The event, hosted by Start Tech and featuring representatives from West Mercia Police, addressed recent cyber attacks, shared essential cybersecurity tips, and emphasised the importance of reducing cyber risks.

The iconic Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury served as the backdrop for local business leaders to gather and learn from experts about the latest cyber threats and security best practices. Start Tech, a leading cybersecurity organisation based in Shrewsbury, played a central role in orchestrating the event.

Discussing Recent Cyber Attacks

Against the historical surroundings, attendees gained insights into recent cyberattacks, gaining a deeper understanding of the tactics employed by cyber criminals and the real life impacts of being the victim of a breach. Sharing Top Tips for Cybersecurity

Experts provided actionable advice, including the importance of training users, MFA, password policies, software updates, incident response plans and much more.

iscussing Cyber Essentials Certification

Lewis Hardie’s presentation highlighted the importance of Cyber Essentials certification, which can enhance cybersecurity and open new opportunities for businesses. West Mercia Police also shared insights into local cybercrime trends and preventive measures.

In the midst of history, the Shropshire cyber event at the Flaxmill Maltings, provided a unique platform for local businesses to bolster their cybersecurity defenses, safeguard digital assets, and navigate the ever-evolving cyber landscape.

Pippa Tait of Sales Geek said: “Brilliant presentation, informative and terrifying in equal measures. Lewis made the information clear and concise given the complexity and depth of the topic.”

Laura of Laura May Photography was the lucky winner of a bottle of champagne for the best question asked at the end of the presentation.