Man airlifted to hospital and arrest made following stabbing in Shrewsbury

A man was airlifted to hospital and an arrest was made following a stabbing at a property in Shrewsbury this morning.

Police were called to a house in Holgate Drive at around 8.50am on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man in his 30s was found with a serious injury to his torso.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called and the man was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody while investigations continue.

Inspector Gordon Kaye said: “I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience whilst we dealt with the incident.

“I would also like to reassure them that this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

“While we continue with our investigation, there will be a police presence at the scene.”