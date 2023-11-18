Driver dies in collision near Minsterley

A driver has died and a passenger was seriously injured following a collision on the B4499 near Minsterley on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened on the B4499 at around 3.45pm, immediately adjacent to Park Farm, and involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black Land Rover Freelander.

Police say the Corsa was travelling along the B4499 towards Westbury when it appears the driver lost control and the car collided with the oncoming Freelander.

The passenger of the Corsa was airlifted to the Royal Stoke hospital with life-threatening injuries, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witness Appeal

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to get in touch. Contact PC Fearn by email simon.fearn@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07870 150926.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk