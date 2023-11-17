3.5 C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Whitchurch MP invites Minister to meet over re-opening town’s Driving Test Centre

Whitchurch MP Helen Morgan has asked the Secretary of State for Transport to meet with her, DVSA representatives and local campaigners to find a way forward over re-opening the town’s Driving Test Centre.

Helen Morgan in Whitchurch
The centre closed in April 2021, despite a huge backlog of tests in the county. Following a campaign by local driving instructors, residents and councillors, and backed by Helen, an offer of space at Whitchurch Civic Centre for a peppercorn rent was made, and agreement reached with the DVSA to re-open a test centre.

News about RAAC and asbestos at the Civic Centre has come as a setback for campaigners who had hoped the site provided a solution.

Local MP Helen Morgan has said that she is determined to continue the campaign and bring a test centre back to Whitchurch.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“Whitchurch needs a driving test centre, and I am fully behind local campaigning efforts to find a way forward. I have invited the Secretary of State for Transport to meet with me, the DVSA, and local campaigners so we can get around the table and do just that.

“In much of North Shropshire, a car is completely essential to access basic services, get to work, and have a high quality of life. Backlogs of months and months are not fair on anyone, especially our young people – there is a real economic and human consequence to this issue.

“I am hoping by bringing in Ministers and showing that there is clear local support, we can get these plans back on the road.”

