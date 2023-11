Two people from Telford have been charged with human trafficking.

Ashley Port, aged 35, of New Road in Madeley has been charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain and rape.

Odette Barker, aged 42, of Burford in Telford was charged with human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

- Advertisement -

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.