Council encourages people to stand against domestic abuse

Telford & Wrekin Council is calling for people – particularly men – to take a stand against violence towards women and girls for White Ribbon Day 2023.

Cabinet Member for enforcement and Deputy Leader, Councillor Richad Overton (Lab), Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships with Deputy Mayor and Ward Member for Horsehay & Lightmoor, Councillor Ian Preece (Lab)

Taking place on Saturday, 25 November, White Ribbon Day encourages men and boys in particular to sign a pledge and call out violence against women and girls.

As a White Ribbon accredited organisation, Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to eliminating violence against women and making the borough a safe place for everyone.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Ian Preece said: “We’re asking all men to #ChangeTheStory and make the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.

“We’re asking everyone but especially men, to physically sign the pledge to end violence against women and to encourage everyone, especially men and boys, to reflect on their own behaviours and words, to nurture ways of acting and speaking that challenge existing cultures that perpetuate inequalities between men and women.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to domestic abuse in Telford and Wrekin and this campaign is just one of the measures in place. We’re proud to have been a White Ribbon borough since 2011 and foster a workplace culture of equality and respect and have long since championed support and preventative measures in Telford and Wrekin all year round.

“No one should live in fear. It is not acceptable, not inevitable and together we can make it stop.”

To encourage people to sign up, the council has organised several events and activities that will highlight the pledge.

The parkrun event on November 25 will have White Ribbon marshals and copies of the pledge runners can sign up to on the day. Runners are also encouraged to wear white – the campaign colour – to show support and help create a human white ribbon.

Then on Tuesday, 28 November the council is hosting an event with talks, interactive roleplay a male choir and local female singer Sonny Hayward, that will create an opportunity to stop and reflect on the challenges in overcoming men’s violence against women.

Cranstoun and West Mercia Women’s Aid have been commissioned by the council to provide a new domestic abuse support service. Around £1.5m will be invested over three years to ensure people in Telford and Wrekin who suffer from domestic abuse can access help, support and refuge.

Support in Telford and Wrekin is available through the domestic abuse service call 0800 840 3747 and get advice and support ‘silently’ at www.westmerciawomenaid.org

Southwater will also be lit up white and themed beer mats will be distributed to pubs and bars while various sporting clubs will wear armbands during matches which has been organised by West Mercia Police.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Labour), Cabinet Member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships said: “Just over 7,000 people in Telford and Wrekin experience domestic abuse in a year with 68% of those being female.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach be that male or female domestic abuse. As women are disproportionally affected by domestic violence, as well as stalking and harassment the campaign and other work we do is targeted at men.

“We’re proud to be working with Cranstoun & Women’s Aid and deliver a service that only ensures everyone affected by domestic abuse can access the help and support they need, when they need it and to reduce to incidences of abuse in our community, but also works with perpetrators to start holding them to account for their behaviour.”

To sign up to the pledge visit telford.gov.uk/whiteribbontelford.