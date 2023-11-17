Shropshire Partners in Care announces new name

Shropshire Partners in Care, the not-for-profit membership organisation representing adult social care providers across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, has a new name – Partners in Care (Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin), trading as ‘Partners in Care’.

Partners in Care, which has been supporting local adult social care providers since 2003 and was previously often referred to by its abbreviation, has taken the decision in its 20th Anniversary year to change its name to demonstrate its commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the care sector. The new name also recognises that Partners in Care works across the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS), not just in Shropshire.

To coincide with the name change – which takes effect from Friday 17 November 2023 – Partners in Care is launching a new website developed by Clickingmad based in Bridgnorth, and a new a training and event booking system, provided by Flightdeck based in Oswestry. Partners in Care also have a new logo and branding to mark the start of the next phase of its development.

Partners in Care will continue to provide the same services and support it currently does. Apart from the change in the company name, logo and website, everything else will remain the same – care providers will be dealing with the same people and receiving improved levels of service following the implementation of the new systems.

David Crosby, Chief Officer of Partners in Care, said: “We are proud of the support we have provided to our members and other care providers over the last 20 years and look forward to continue supporting them for many years to come. We are also proud of our partnership working with our local authority and NHS partners across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. Our new name not only reflects our work across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin but demonstrates our commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the care sector”.

Any local care provider which isn’t currently a member of Partners in Care can contact us to find out more about the services and support we provide.