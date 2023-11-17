7.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

Shropshire business leaders gather for Employment Law Roadshow as event hailed a ‘big success’

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

An event informing Shropshire business leaders on the latest crucial legislative changes and updates to employment law has been hailed as a “big success”.

Dozens of business owners attended Croud Meadow for the Employment Law Roadshow
Dozens of business owners attended Croud Meadow for the Employment Law Roadshow

The Employment Law Roadshow hosted by Aaron & Partners saw dozens of directors, managers, business owners and HR officials attend Croud Meadow for a half-day of seminars, talks and discussions.

Topics covered included how to get the best from your workforce post-Covid – an immigration and employment insight; as well as an update on case law and legislation changes that have come into force this year, and what’s in store for 2024.

- Advertisement -

The event was led by the firm’s Employment Law team, with sister events taking place in Chester and Wirral. 

Helen Watson, Head of Employment Law at Aaron & Partners, said: “The annual Employment Law Roadshow is a vital platform for business leaders in Shropshire and beyond to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to crucial legislative changes and employment law updates.

“It’s one of the biggest events in the calendar for our team, and we were delighted to see so much interest in these topics from the local business community – it’s been a big success.

“We hope the discussions and topics covered provided attendees with actionable insights to help them navigate the complex, ever-changing landscape of employment law. That’s as well as hopefully sharpening up their knowledge on new regulations and legislation.

“We look forward to continuing to support and inform businesses through similar initiatives.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP