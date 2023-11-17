Shrewsbury Business Improvement District becomes ‘patron’ member of Visit Shropshire

Visit Shropshire, the county’s tourism body, has been strengthened by a new partnership – announcing Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) as a ‘patron’ member.

Mark Hooper, project lead for Visit Shropshire pictured with Seb Slater, Shrewsbury BID Executive Director

Mark Hooper, project lead for Visit Shropshire, said that the news would solidify the existing strong relationship with Shrewsbury BID, with the two organisations already having partnered on a number of initiatives.

“The BID’s pledge to become a patron member emphasises the importance of a strong visitor economy to drive tourism to Shrewsbury,” he said.

“Collaborative working with destination organisations such as the BID can have a positive impact on the experience for tourists. We are devoted to creating experiences for people visiting our outstanding destinations and landscapes and one way we are successful is through partnerships with many of the region’s fantastic local organisations and businesses.

“Shrewsbury BID has been a great supporter of Visit Shropshire for the last two years and we are delighted to have them on board as a patron member. Shrewsbury is a thriving destination with an ever-expanding offer of retail, eateries and night time economy businesses. We can’t wait to see how the Smithfield Riverside development adds to the town’s fantastic offer and continues to grow our visitor economy.”

The BID is a not-for profit partnership working with over 500 businesses in Shrewsbury town centre. It has invested heavily in promoting Shrewsbury and delivering projects to enhance the town centre. Executive Director Seb Slater said: “Tourism is hugely important for the success of many town centre businesses – from people staying in hotels and eating in restaurants, to visiting our attractions and spending money in our shops.

“We are delighted to strengthen our working relationship with Visit Shropshire as we continue to work towards the common goal of attracting visitors to our wonderful county town.”

Visit Shropshire patrons are members that have pledged to support the wider destination marketing and management efforts to raise the profile of Shropshire to national and international audiences.