1st Choice Insurance wins prestigious award at ceremony in London

1st Choice Insurance, a local business based in Shrewsbury, has been voted the Best Commercial Insurance Broker in the UK at the Insurance Choice Awards in London.

Managing Director Callum Watkins with the award

Managing Director Callum Watkins said: “It is a huge achievement for us to win Best Commercial Insurance Broker. We are extremely proud of our team, who work hard every day and strive to provide excellent customer service. We simply could not have done this without them. This is their reward.

“I’d also like to thank all our clients who took the time to leave us a review and for their loyalty and support in this achievement. Again, without such a fantastic customer base, this could not have been achieved.”

Over 150 guests attended the Insurance Choice Awards ceremony, which was hosted by actress and comedian Lucy Porter at The Underglobe in London on Thursday 9th November. The awards recognise some of the best businesses within the insurance sector and are determined by reviews from customers posted on Smart Money People’s website.

Jason Martin, Director and Founder, said: “When I established 1st Choice, we had a handful of people working in a small office to help get the business up and running. Fast forward 11 years, and the hard work, determination, and dedication to our clients have paid off. To win Best Commercial Insurance Broker in the UK really is a pinch-me moment. I’m truly honoured, and I look forward to what the future holds.”