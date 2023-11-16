Body found in search for missing Church Stretton man

A body has been discovered during the search for missing Church Stretton man Christopher Jiggins.

The discovery was made yesterday in woodland near Church Stretton.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but it is believed to be that of the 56-year-old who was reported missing on Sunday 29 October.

Christopher Jiggins of ‘Jiggs’ as he was known was last seen near the Family Shopper on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton when he was captured on CCTV shortly before 7.55am on Monday 30 October.

West Mercia Police and West Mercia Search and Rescue have been searching for Christopher with police making several appeals to help locate him.