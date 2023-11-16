6.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Advertisement -

Body found in search for missing Church Stretton man

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A body has been discovered during the search for missing Church Stretton man Christopher Jiggins.

The discovery was made yesterday in woodland near Church Stretton.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but it is believed to be that of the 56-year-old who was reported missing on Sunday 29 October.

- Advertisement -

Christopher Jiggins of ‘Jiggs’ as he was known was last seen near the Family Shopper on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton when he was captured on CCTV shortly before 7.55am on Monday 30 October.

West Mercia Police and West Mercia Search and Rescue have been searching for Christopher with police making several appeals to help locate him.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP