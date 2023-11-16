Apprentices are on the up thanks to levy transfer support

Two apprentices are on the up after joining a Newport business thanks to support from the Telford & Wrekin Council Apprenticeship Levy Transfer scheme.

Apprentices Alice Sereda, left, and Madeline Harper

Alice Sereda and Madeline Harper have started a digital marketing apprenticeship with Newport-based marketing agency Ascendancy – after the first levy transfer application was approved by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The Council created the Apprenticeship Levy Transfer scheme to increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities in Telford and Wrekin by making funding available to local community groups and businesses to help them with apprentices’ training costs.

- Advertisement -

Through the scheme, voluntary and community sector organisations, along with small to medium sized businesses that support people living or working in the borough, can apply for Levy Transfer funding to cover apprentices’ training costs, with the employer remaining responsible for paying their wages.

Helen Culshaw, Ascendancy Managing Director, said: “We are hugely grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for its support via the Levy Transfer award.

“We are big believers in apprenticeships and on-the-job learning, and we are delighted to be able to offer apprenticeship opportunities to two talented local young people with the help of this scheme.

“We would very much encourage other local employers to consider creating new apprenticeship roles too.”

Telford & Wrekin Council offers a range of quality apprenticeship opportunities, with more than 400 apprentices completing training placements in the last five years.

Apprentices are currently working towards qualifications in a range of roles including social work, civil engineering, adult social care, business support and more.

The Council is also permitted to transfer up to 25 per cent of its annual Apprenticeship Levy to other employers to help increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities across the borough.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said: “We are really pleased to see the first apprentices and local business benefitting from the scheme after the first Levy Transfer was approved and wish them well with their digital marketing apprenticeship programme.

“Apprenticeships are a great way to learn and gain a skill at the same time as earning a wage and offer hands-on experience, training and support which lead to nationally recognised qualifications.

“They also help our businesses to grow and develop by reinvesting the skills and experience of their existing staff.

“The Apprenticeship Levy Transfer provides funds for local voluntary and community groups or small to medium sized businesses that support people living or working in our borough and the funding covers apprentices’ training costs so employers only have to cover their wages.”

Find out more about the Apprenticeship Levy Transfer scheme and apply now. Visit telford.gov.uk/levytransfer for details.