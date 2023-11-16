Sponsors needed to support 2024 Shropshire County Show

Organisers of the Shropshire County Show – one of the area’s biggest annual attractions – are appealing for people to sign up as sponsors for next year’s event.

Planning is already well under way for the show, which takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on May 25, and part of the organisation of the classic event involves attracting sponsorship to ensure its ongoing success.

The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society has a range of sponsorship options available for 2024, ranging from £250 to £3,000, and anyone interested is being asked to get in touch now as it will play an integral role in planning the event.

Shropshire County Show was launched in the late 19th century and today caters for a wider audience than ever before. Entertainment covers a range of arenas across the vast showground area and the event is proud of its record of delivering something to suit everyone across all age groups.

The show attracts thousands of visitors, with the date circled on everyone’s calendar months in advance. Next year’s event sees the return of the hugely popular Countryside Arena, which will feature the Welsh Axemen, Shropshire Falconry and the Quack Pack Sheepdog and Duck display. Main ring entertainments will include Ben Atkinson and his Action Horses and The Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show.

Ian Bebbington, the society’s chief executive, said: “The Shropshire County Show may be a one-day event but we are working on it throughout the year. It takes a lot of planning and funding to end up with a successful event and one major way people can support us is through sponsorship.

“Sponsorship provides businesses with the opportunity to have their branding seen by more than 10,000 annual visitors to the showground and in excess of 100,000 on the show’s social media platforms.

“Packages are available for the main arena, countryside arena and horse and livestock rings, the youth zone, bandstand and dog show. Sponsors are also needed for the various competitive classes that are held during the course of the day, and there are targeted advertising opportunities on offer in the show programme and livestock schedules.

“Benefits for main area sponsors and other area sponsors include a complimentary exhibition stand and space, VIP entry for staff or stakeholders, branding on the showground and show website and associated PR.

“It is a unique opportunity to put your brand in front of visitors on show day, along with receiving a wealth of associated coverage on social media and in the local and regional press.

“Sponsors will be highlighted to thousands of visitors to the showground and we currently have more than 13,500 followers on social media, with that number growing every day. It also provides the opportunity to get behind one of the biggest events in the region and play a large part in its ongoing success.”

Mr Bebbington said main area sponsors will also have their banners in the main ring from April to November, showcasing their business to the thousands of campers and event visitors throughout the year.

Full details of what each level of sponsorship involves along with the costs and benefits can be obtained by contacting our team at the showground on 01743 289831 or by emailing admin@westmidshowground.com.”

Phil Thorneycroft, Shropshire County Show chair for 2024, said: “The 2023 show was a huge success and we want to continue that into 2024 and bring back some of the age-old elements of our historic event as we head towards marking 150 years in 2025.

“The show relies on its amazing supporters and sponsors to be able to put on such a fantastic day out for all our visitors and to meet the needs of the agricultural community on the day. We are so grateful to all of those who return year on year to support us and are hoping to welcome some new sponsors as we head towards May.”