McPhillips play a blinder for local U10’s football team

When McPhillips asked members of staff to apply for community sponsorship they received several applications.

Wrekin Junior Tigers U10’s

Accounts Payable Assistant Andrea Phillips’s son plays for Wrekin Junior Tigers U10’s and the team were looking for help to purchase an away kit.

Wrekin Junior Tigers play in the Telford Junior Football League. The team enjoyed a very successful 2022/2023 season, winning the Telford Junior League Shield. With a new season underway, the players are ‘over the moon’ to be wearing a shiny new away kit.

McPhillips were delighted to transfer the funds and help support another winning team in Telford.

Andrea Phillips commented: “We were able to purchase the away kit for the team thanks to a very kind contribution from McPhillips. I’ll certainly be keeping everyone up to speed with the team’s progress this season.”

Val Hardy, Company Secretary at McPhillips added: ”We were really pleased with the applications for sponsorship that we received.

“It was a difficult decision, but in the end we chose to support the football team along with a judo club for the opportunities they both provide for youngsters in the local community.”