Police have charged a man and a woman following a break-in at B&M Home Store in Shrewsbury yesterday.

B&M Home Store in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Gary Milner, 43, of Orchid Meadow, Minsterley and Tiffany Peart, 35, of Church Street, St George’s, Telford have both been charged with burglary.

The charges relate to a break-in at the store on Brixton Way in Harlescott on Tuesday 14 November.

Milner is due before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

Peart is due before Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 November.