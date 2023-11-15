Shropshire Council area schools clear of RAAC concrete

A survey by Shropshire Council has found that all schools in the Shropshire Council area – including council-maintained schools, academies and voluntary-aided schools – are clear of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).

It follows intensive work to assess all schools in the Shropshire Council area which has been managed by Property Services Group, Learning and Skills in conjunction with the Department for Education (DfE).

Following the Department for Education’s publication – in September 2023 – of new guidance regarding reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in schools, council officers have been working closely with schools and the DfE to understand whether RAAC was used in the construction of any school buildings between 1930 and 1990.

This work has now been completed.

Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:

“This is really good news for all schools in our area, and for teaching staff, parents and pupils.

“This has been a huge piece of work to assess all of the schools estate in a very short period of time and I want to thank all involved for their efforts and for completing this work so swiftly.

“We appreciate the concerns that have been generated around this matter in recent weeks, especially given the high-profile national media coverage, but parents and carers can be reassured that all schools in Shropshire appear to be safe.”

Trusts and the dioceses are responsible for ensuring that RAAC is not present in academies and voluntary-aided schools, but the council has provided support to these schools.

Meanwhile, a detailed structural survey undertaken by specialist RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) engineers has concluded that RAAC exists across the majority of the Whitchurch Civic Centre complex, and that it has major structural issues which have been assessed as critical. Their professional recommendation is that it is not safe to reopen the building. Click here for more information.