“Extremely fine” Roman coin collection to go under the hammer today

One of the finest private collections of Roman coins ever seen by Shropshire fine art auctioneers will be going under the hammer today.

Roman coins from the collection
The 500-coin collection, valued at between £8,000 to £10,000, has been consigned to Halls Fine Art’s books, coins and stamp auction in Shrewsbury.

The silver and bronze coins span from Emperors Vespasian (69-79AD) to Maximinus II (305-313AD). Halls Fine Art’s coins and medals specialist Derek Ainsworth describes the condition of most of the coins as being “extremely fine”.

“It’s rare to see a collection like this in such good condition, bearing in mind that some of the coins are nearly 2,000 years old,” he added. “It’s certainly one of the best private collections that I have seen.

“The coins ought to be of international interest to collectors due to their condition. The collection belonged to a late London collector who bought the best of the coins from auction houses and dealers over a period of around 20 years.

“Sadly, he has died and now his family, who live in Shropshire, has decided to sell the collection.”

Also included in the auction is an Edward III gold noble, the first English gold coin produced in quantity, from a Shropshire collector which is valued at £3,000 to £5,000.

