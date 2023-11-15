Shropshire wedding venue wins award at The Wedding Industry Awards

Apley Estate’s luxurious wedding venue has won a prestigious Wedding Industry award.

The Stockton team at the awards

Stockton House, situated on the beautiful Shropshire-based Estate, received the accolade of Best Venue (Other) at the recent Wedding Industry Awards that celebrates all aspects of suppliers to the weddings industry across the UK.

Stockton House and the dedicated team will now go on to compete in the national finals which take place in London in January 2024.

Stockton House Venue Manager, Amy Applegarth commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to be announced as Regional Winners for Best Venue (Other) for the West Midlands at The Wedding Industry Awards. We only opened our doors in August 2022 and to win such a huge accolade like this is amazing.

“We are striving to be not the ‘Normal’ Wedding venue by offering our couples a Wedding weekend experience with very few limitations. I believe our personal and dedicated approach is what sets us apart whilst providing a warm welcome always. We’re now looking forward to showcasing our venue at the National Finals in January.”

The Wedding Industry Awards are judged by industry professionals and our couples feedback, which enables suppliers of all sizes to compete on a level playing field. The judges consider client feedback, ethos, service and the nominees’ offer. As a new venue, this award recognises Stockton House by not only the couples that entrusted their wedding day to the team, but also by experts from the industry.

Steeped in history, Stockton House is an 18th century grade II* listed building with stylish Georgian design. The building was once a family home to Apley Estate owners, the Hamilton family, but following an extensive renovation in 2021/22, it has now been expertly designed to take in the breathtaking views and scenery of Shropshire’s countryside and host weddings from the intimate to larger celebrations.

With seven luxurious en-suite double bedrooms, a stunning walled garden dining room, and the beautiful St. Chads Church just a stone’s throw from the venue, Stockton House is quickly becoming the most sought-after venue locally.

Apley Estates’s renovation of Stockton House was part of their commitment to preserving, repurposing and diversification on the Estate.

Estate Director, Graeme Manton says: “Since opening in August 2022, the venue has grown in popularity having hosted many bespoke and luxurious weddings and with further weddings already booked for the years to come. We are incredibly proud of all the team for putting in such dedication and commitment to making Stockton House a now award winning venue.”