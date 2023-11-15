10.7 C
Henshalls sponsor Newport's Christmas lights event

Staff at a Newport insurance broker are getting into the Christmas spirit after the company sponsored the town’s big festive light switch-on.

The event will take place on Friday, November 24, from 5pm to 8pm, in The Square, and the team from Henshalls Group is backing this year’s celebration.

Managing director Mark Freeman said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Newport’s Christmas lights event and it’s our way of saying thank you to the local community for all the support we regularly receive.

“This year’s switch-on looks set to be a fantastic night and we can’t wait to join in with all the fun and entertainment.”

The celebrations, which have been organised by Newport Town Council, will include a Christmas parade that will leave the Guildhall at around 5.50pm and make its way to The Square that will once again be transformed with a stage marquee covered in twinkling lights.

There will be live entertainment from Nova Pantomime group and the main switch-on will take place at 6pm with Santa, the Christmas card competition winner and the Town Mayor performing the ceremony.

Other entertainment will include a fun fair on Lower Bar, Santa and his reindeer, a living nativity, live music from local choirs, groups and Nova Panto, a Christmas carol service at St Nicholas Church, and free children’s crafts at The Hub Newport.

Jennifer Marshall, for the event organisers, said: “We are extremely grateful to Henshalls Group for their sponsorship this year which has enabled us to once again plan a busy and colourful event that really will have something for all the family.”

Henshalls has been in business in Newport for almost six decades, and the team regularly supports organisations, associations, and charities in the local community.

