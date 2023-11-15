10.7 C
Greenhous Vauxhall win prestigious Customer Excellence Award 2023

Telford-based Vauxhall dealership, Greenhous Vauxhall, has won a prestigious Customer Excellence Award.

Pictured left to right Sales Manager Andy Evans, Managing Director Vauxhall Motors Ltd. James Taylor, Aftersales Manager Geoff Lowe
The award is presented to just 28 Vauxhall Retailers each year, recognising excellence in quality and service when it comes to customer satisfaction in both sales and aftersales.

Steve Thomas, General Manager at Greenhous Vauxhall, commented: “As one of only 28 sites selected from the entire Vauxhall network, this recognition is not just an award; it’s a reflection of our colleague’s dedication and hard work. This achievement highlights our position in a highly competitive market and our team’s efforts to go above and beyond in every customer interaction have set a benchmark in the industry.”

The Customer Excellence Award is awarded by Vauxhall to recognise their top Retailers when it comes to the quality of service they provide to customers.

A Customer Excellence Award winning Retailer is considered by Vauxhall to be highly professional and provide attentive customer service, with clear and timely communications at every step. The award is presented to those dealers who routinely go the extra mile to help customers, recognising the hard work that has gone into their all-round service.

Thomas concluded: “Winning the Customer Excellence Award 2023 is a remarkable accomplishment for our team. It reflects our collective effort to build a customer-centric experience that puts the needs and satisfaction of our customers at the forefront.

“We look forward to continuing our journey, providing excellent customer service, and remaining a leader of excellence in customer satisfaction within the Vauxhall network.”

