Champion Dog Shop aims to be a winner in Oakengates

A brand new specialist shop for dogs has opened in Oakengates thanks to support from a business start-up trial grant.

Champion Dog Shop owner Kimberley Jones, centre, with Councillors Steve Reynolds and Hilda Rhodes, ward members for Oakengates and Ketley Bank

Champion Dog Shop is already setting tails wagging with excitement after opening at 57 Market Street following funding from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Owner Kimberley Jones first launched her online ‘Champion Pet Services’ business in April 2020 which offered a dog walking and pet sitting service and also had a regular presence at local dog shows, fairs and carnivals.

- Advertisement -

The business sold a series of natural dog treats but Kimberley wanted to expand into a shop to offer more canine products to dog lovers in Oakengates and beyond.

Champion Dog Shop offers a wider and more diverse selection of natural treats, dog food, supplements, toys and accessories such as collars, leads, harnesses, coats, bowls and grooming products.

The dog industry is booming and continues to grow despite the rising cost of living but Champion Dog Shop wants to stand out from the crowd by supplying locally produced products as well as top brands at its Oakengates base.

Kimberley said: “The online business has been going well but to offer more dog products and to grow the business I needed my own shop.

“The chance to take up this unit in Oakengates came about through the Pride in Our High Street programme and I’m thrilled to be here now and can’t wait to get started.

“We want to create a welcoming shop that supplies quality dog products at reasonable prices, enriching the lives of dogs at the same time.

“Hopefully, we can become a key part of the high-street community and support other local businesses by selling their dog-related merchandise in our store.”

Champion Pet Services has now rebranded under the name ‘Champion Dog Shop’ and Kimberley plans on to take on more part-time staff once the business is fully established on the high street.

She added: “I’m really grateful for this opportunity and for the support we’ve received from Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Our selection of natural products is wider and more diverse than most of our competitors and we pride ourselves on our friendly and personalised service. Hopefully, we can be a success here at a prime location in Oakengates.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “There aren’t many shops which just sell dog products specifically so we are delighted that this business now has a base to do business from in Oakengates.

“Champion Dog Shop has already built up a strong online presence and a glowing reputation over the past three years for the dog products and services it offers so having a high street presence can only enhance that and help the business to expand.

“Oakengates currently has no provision for dog products so this brings something new to the town which we are sure will be very popular with dog owners.”