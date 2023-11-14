Traffic surveys to take place in Oswestry

A number of traffic surveys are taking place in Oswestry this month.

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its design consultants WSP to create a traffic model of Oswestry town centre and the surrounding road network.

The survey data will help inform future traffic planning and highways improvements in and around the town, and enable the council to provide more information about the need for projects when applying for external grant funding.

Automatic traffic count surveys are being carried out from 6 to 26 November, with junction turning count camera surveys having taken place on 7, 8 and 9 November.

Meanwhile, car park interview surveys are being carried out at car parks across the town from 7 to 23 November. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take part so that as much information as possible can be gathered.

Dan Morris, Shropshire council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“These surveys are being undertaken to observe current traffic activities in and around Oswestry. This will help to plan future activities relating to the management of traffic in the northwest of the county.”