Telford Theatre Levelling Up project to unveil exciting plans for public feedback

Telford Theatre in Oakengates, a cherished cultural institution with nearly six decades of history, is on the brink of an exciting transformation.

The Telford Theatre Levelling Up Project aims to rejuvenate the theatre and position Oakengates as a vibrant cultural hub that brings the community together through art, entertainment, and shared experiences.

A public consultation drop-in event has now been confirmed, offering a glimpse into the plans that will revitalise the borough’s cultural gem.

Public consultations will take place on Monday 4 December between 2-7.30pm and Tuesday 5 December between 9am and 1pm.

During the two-day drop-in event, residents and businesses will have the opportunity to explore the ambitious vision for Telford Theatre and share their thoughts. Community input is invaluable as the council work towards creating a vibrant cultural hub that caters to the diverse needs and desires of the borough’s residents and valued theatre patrons.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure, said:

“The Telford Theatre Levelling Up Project is a step forward in reimagining our cherished cultural institution. Our aim is to create a theatre that not only embraces the rich history of Telford but also propels it into an exciting future.

“We invite everyone to join us at the public consultation event and share your thoughts. Your input will help us shape a vibrant cultural hub that reflects the desires and aspirations of our diverse community. This investment will support businesses, boost the local economy, and improve the quality of life for Telford & Wrekin residents.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), added:

“Telford Theatre has been at the heart of our community for decades, and now, we’re on the cusp of a remarkable transformation. This project goes beyond bricks and mortar; it’s about creating a space where art, culture, and the community can enjoy and share.

“The design proposals have been developed with sustainability, inclusivity, and community in mind. We look forward to welcoming residents and businesses at the public consultation to hear your views, ensuring that our shared vision comes to life.”

The Telford Theatre project will include a partial rebuild of the theatre creating a new statement building in the heart of Oakengates that connects with the public realm improvements being made directly outside of the building.

The project promises upgraded facilities, including a larger main auditorium for bigger performances and big-name artists, a new studio theatre for diverse cultural programs, and modernized backstage facilities for artists’ convenience.

The proposals also show a newly transformed foyer, creating a welcoming atmosphere, with upgraded amenities for visitors’ comfort, including new theatre dining, bar and toilets.

A dedicated space for community rehearsals and creative activities for artistic expression and collaboration would also be created under the plans.

Telford & Wrekin Council would also invest in green technology to significantly reduce the theatre’s carbon footprint, bringing the borough closer to carbon neutrality.

There would also be more room for community events and socialising, turning Telford Theatre into a true cultural and social hub.

To access detailed information about the project and stay up to date with all the latest developments visit telfordtownsfund.co.uk.