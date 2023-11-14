10.4 C
Telford man jailed for sexual assault

A Telford man has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault, common assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Steven Dodd. Photo: West Mercia Police
Steven Dodd. Photo: West Mercia Police

Steven Dodd, 38, of Ketley Park Road appeared at Stoke Crown Court last week.

He was jailed following two incidents in August 2021 and March 2022 in which he sexually and physically assaulted a woman.

Detective Constable Izzy Broxton said: “First and foremost, the bravery and courage that the victim showed throughout this investigation was astounding.

“During the court process Mr Dodd entered a guilty plea and we welcome the sentence he received, although we recognise that this will never take away from the damage that he has caused.

“Thank you to the victim and the various other individuals involved in supporting her, which in turn has allowed us to seek some form of justice.

“We will act on all reports made and offer our full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic abuse – as this case shows we take any reports very seriously.”

