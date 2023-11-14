Shropshire organisations awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Anna Turner JP, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, says she is delighted that eight Shropshire organisations have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award is the voluntary-sector equivalent of an MBE, the awards were announced today, marking HRH King Charles III birthday on 14 November.

The Shropshire groups honoured with the award are:

The Cavalier Centre

Riding for the Disabled and personal development programmes for improved wellbeing through horses.

Selina Graham, The Cavalier Centre’s Chair of Trustees said: “It is not only the very hands-on trustees, but all of our volunteers who provide a totally exceptional and wonderful experience to all the people who take part in our activities. They’re an incredibly dedicated and passionate team who support the Centre and each other, as well as caring for our horses in all weathers, 365 days a year. It’s amazing to see how they provide moments of joy to people of all ages. Their impact cannot be underestimated.”

Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall

A Community Hub benefiting the local and wider area, for all ages, backgrounds and capabilities.

Malcolm Bennet, Chair of Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall Committee, said: “It’s fantastic to see that the hard work and efforts of everyone involved with Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall have been recognised in this way, with a Kings Award for Voluntary Services, for our work in providing and improving services for the benefit of our local community. This would not have been possible without the talent and commitment of both the committee and our great helpers, and the support we have received through grants and loans too.”

Clun Valley Good Neighbours Scheme

Befriending and supporting vulnerable, isolated and lonely people in the community.

Home-Start Telford and Wrekin

Family support charity improving health and wellbeing of families with young children in Telford.

Cathy Landau, Trustee Chair of Home Start Telford and Wrekin, said: “We are all thrilled to receive this prestigious award for the long standing and ongoing work of all our volunteers who work with, and on behalf of families in Telford and Wrekin. Their dedication and commitment is truly humbling, as is the support of our office team: I am so very proud to be a part of Home Start Telford and Wrekin, and that our work has been so highly honoured.”

Shropshire Child Contact Centres

Providing safe space for children to have a relationship with both parents following separation’.

Ludlow Cancer Support Group

Offering safe, supportive space for sufferers, family and the bereaved to meet, socialise and laugh.

A Ludlow Cancer Support Group spokesperson said: “Although several founder-members and former members who gave so much to the Group are no longer with us, they are not forgotten. We know how proud they would have been, if they were still here, to know that Ludlow Cancer Support Group has received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the United Kingdom and equivalent to an MBE.”

South Shropshire Engineering Ambassadors

Inspiring the interest and ambitions of young people towards engineering.

Telford Crisis Support

Providing the community with basic essentials ensuring no one needs to go without.

Chris Jones, Chair of Trustees at Telford Crisis Support, said: “Our volunteers form the backbone and spirit of Telford Crisis Support, they are tireless, hardworking, loyal and dedicated, they work with and alongside our dedicated staff to make a difference in our community.”

Richly deserved

Anna Turner said: “I am delighted that eight Shropshire groups have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service this year. This prestigious award is richly deserved by each of the groups, who have made a real difference to so many people in the county of Shropshire.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, added her congratulations to the award winners.

She said: “I am delighted that eight organisations across the county, and representing such a broad range of services to our communities, have earned this prestigious award.

“The service and care shown by the award-winning organisations to those in the most need and in building and inspiring our communities is invaluable. There are thousands of people who give their time so generously to our community and I applaud all of them.”

Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, congratulated the recipients:

“These are the first Kings Awards for Voluntary Service presented since his Royal Highness’ ascension, and they could not have been dedicated to more deserving organisations.

“Both Home-Start Telford and Wrekin, and Telford Crisis Support make a real difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable people in the borough, and Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall have developed a hub that is bringing the whole local community together, whatever their age or background.

“These awards rightfully recognise the dedication and commitment of all the staff and volunteers involved, who give up their time to help others.”