A multi-vehicle collision caused long delays for motorists heading westbound between Junctions 3 and 4 on the M54 this morning.

The collision happened between Junctions 3 and 4 westbound. Image: Google Street View

The collision happened just before 7am and led to long delays during the rush hour.

National Highways reported delays of around 50 minutes as one lane was blocked following the incident.

The carriageway has since fully reopened although delays of around 10 minutes were being reported at 9.30am.