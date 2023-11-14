10.4 C
Home-Start Telford & Wrekin receives the King’s Award for Voluntary Service

A Telford charity whose volunteers support the families of children under five has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the equivalent of an MBE.

The Home-Start Telford & Wrekin team
The Home-Start Telford & Wrekin team

Home-Start Telford & Wrekin is one of only 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups in the country to receive the prestigious award in 2023. It is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive.

Chairman of the charity’s trustees, Catherine Landau, said the award was a huge accolade for the work of the charity’s 35 volunteers.

“Without our amazing team of volunteers there would be no Home-Start Telford & Wrekin. The passion and dedication they bring to their role is awe inspiring. Every day we see them going the extra mile to help nurture and support individual families and groups. This award is very much deserved by our volunteers and a fitting tribute to the amazing work that they do,” she said.

The charity, which was set up 34 years ago, aims to give children under five the best possible start by helping parents manage daily life and widen links within their community.

Volunteers are involved in weekly home visits for young families under pressure offering parents the support they need. The charity also organises self esteem courses, mental health support, drop-in sessions, teenage parent support and parent and child groups which are all supported by volunteers.

Home-Start Telford & Wrekin manager Caia Bryant-Griffiths paid tribute to the volunteers who she said were at the heart of the charity’s work.

“The informal support offered by our volunteers can make a lifetime’s difference to young children and their parents. They provide a friendly and confidential ear to families who may be facing issues such as isolation, loneliness, financial worries, poor mental health, poverty or disability. We are incredibly grateful for the commitment of our volunteers who willingly share their time and kindness to help others and make life better for those around them,” she said.

A spokesman for The King’s Award for Voluntary Service said the award aimed to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, HM King Charles III emphasised his desire to continue the award. Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, the King’s Birthday.

Representatives of Home-Start Telford & Wrekin will receive the award crystal and certificate from Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner. In addition, two volunteers from the charity will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May or June 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

