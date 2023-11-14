Epic 36-hour Hope House fundraising campaign launches

A landmark 36-hour fundraising marathon will launch at the weekend to raise £550,000 and fund all end of life care at Hope House children’s hospice for 2024.

Hope House care staff Elouise Russell, Jacqueline Lawrence and Wendy Mates

The Final Moments Matter campaign takes place on Sunday 19th November and Monday 20th November, with the local community coming together to raise money for the online fundraising challenge.

Every £1 raised in donations will be doubled on those two days thanks to match funding from local businesses.

- Advertisement -

The charity needs people to become Final Moments Matter Champions and help spread the message and get people to donate.

Jane Williams, whose 12-year-old son Evan died suddenly 10 years ago, is one of the incredible Final Moments Matter Champions.

“I raised most of my money by sharing a post on social media and asking friends and family to share it and also donate via the link,” she said.

“To see the donations doubled was fantastic – I loved the excitement of seeing the total go up and up and up!

“The charity is very close to my heart because they helped us when we lost our son Evan, so this was my way of thanking everyone who has helped me over the last 10 years.”

Another Champion to have signed up is Wrexham FC strike Ollie Palmer who will also be helping to raise as much money as possible.

“I am delighted to have signed up to be Final Moments Matter Champion and will be raising money this coming Sunday and Monday,” he said.

“The last moments of a child’s life should be as precious as their first and that is why the hospices are here.

“Please donate if you can and let’s raise this incredible amount of money.”

Alison Marsh, Head of Fundraising at the charity, said: “No parent should ever have to say goodbye to their child – but when the unimaginable happens Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices play a vital role in supporting children and families through the worst of times.

“Our unique facilities, skills and experience mean we can help when no one else can.

“This Final Moments Matter 36-hour fundraising marathon needs to raise £550,000 so every child and family can have the very best end of life care during 2024, making sure that no one suffers the death of a child alone.

“We need your help. The best part of this fundraising campaign is that every £1 you donate to Final Moments Matter will be match funded. That’s the power of one donation – twice the impact. Please join together with us and help us achieve this essential goal.”

You can donate or register to be a Final Moments Champion or donate at hopehouse.org.uk/fmm or call 01691 671671.