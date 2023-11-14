10.1 C
Arrest made after staff threatened with knife during robbery at Tesco express in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested after a robbery took place at Tesco express in Ditherington, Shrewsbury.

Tesco express in Ditherington, Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Monday when a man entered the store on Ditherington Road and put washing products in his bag before walking towards the exit.

As the staff challenged the man, he threatened them with a knife.

Yesterday a man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

This arrest forms a part of Operation Sceptre, which is the national anti-knife intensification week taking place until Sunday.

