10.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Harper Adams University student wears 18th-century fashion every day

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Edward Senë is not your conventional Harper Adams University student. All day, every day he dresses as an 18th century gentleman.

Edward Senë
Edward Senë

It’s something that has got him a lot of attention and helped forge friendships with strangers he otherwise may never have spoken to.

The love of clothing of that style goes back to a visit to Edward’s local National Trust property in Cornwall where they were staging an event on the theme of Cinderella.

Edwards says: “There was a stunning velvet blue court suit in the corner, I turned to my parents and said I love that, I want to wear that, and that changed everything.

“I now have 3 full suits, 5 other coats and many waistcoats that I accessorise with either a top hat or Tricorn hat.”

It’s been 5 years since Edward started dressing in such a way and despite apprehension when moving to Harper Adams University, he’s found that his style has helped him meet people.

“I don’t come from a particularly agricultural background so it’s helped break down the barriers because people are drawn to me and want to talk about what I’m wearing. After that, we have formed some great friendships.”

Edward is studying veterinary physiotherapy and would like to travel to Canada and work on the physio for the bulls and the horses on the rodeo circuit. So will he continue to dress in 18th century wear when working “Absolutely!”

