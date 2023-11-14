10.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride returns to Telford Steam Railway

Telford Steam Railway is celebrating the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride.

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a one-hour trip to meet Santa

This immersive family-oriented experience hosted over 1.2 million riders at 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia in 2022.

Tickets for the officially licensed event from Warner Bros are selling fast, with limited tickets left on sessions between November 24th and December 21st, 2023. Tickets are sold in pairs.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors.

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a one-hour trip to meet Santa.

Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs.

Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film.

Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip.

Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride.

Telford Steam Railway has hosted THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for 7 years. Tickets start from £29.99 per person and are available via the railways website.

