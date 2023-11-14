Get your skates on at Attingham Park this Christmas!

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property near Shrewsbury, will experience a magical first this Christmas: Skate Attingham!

‘Skate Attingham’ will be open from Saturday 2 December to Sunday 7 January, and visitors can book their tickets now to enjoy a fun experience on the eco rink, a synthetic skating surface for gliding across.

During December, visitors will discover an innovative eco skate rink in the Outer Courtyard behind Attingham’s Georgian Mansion.

Nick Harris, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Attingham said, “The eco rink will add an extra sprinkle of magic to Christmas visits at Attingham this year! Follow the fairy lights leading to the Outer Courtyard at the rear of the Mansion, to find Skate Attingham, equip yourself with a pair of our special boots and glide gracefully onto the synthetic acrylic ‘ice’ surface to enjoy a festive skating session!”

This innovative skate rink is made from a synthetic acrylic ice that doesn’t consume excessive energy and doesn’t compromise on the fun factor. The eco rink will be sheltered, ensuring a festive experience regardless of the weather this Christmas.

Skate Sessions

Each skate session lasts for 30 minutes and is suitable for children aged five years upwards, or those wearing infant size 8 shoes. Tickets cost £4 per child and £8 per adult, family tickets available (admission charges also apply for non-members of the National Trust).

Skate Attingham will be open for timed skating sessions from Saturday 2 December to Sunday 7 January (excluding Christmas Day). Pre-booking is strongly advised for this popular experience.

Skate Attingham is not the only festive entertainment at Attingham Park this December. The Mansion, at Attingham, will be filled with themed festive decorations that will explore stories of illusion, deception, and material possessions.

Sorrel Poulton, Senior Collections and House Officer at Attingham said, “Visitors are invited to look beyond the glitz and glamour to find out what really mattered to the people of Attingham. While exploring two floors of historic rooms filled with stunning themed Christmas trees and decorations, celebrating the hidden depths of Attingham.”

Enjoy ‘All that Glitters’ in the Mansion from Saturday 2 December to Monday 1 January (excluding Christmas Day) for pre-bookable festive visits.

‘All that Glitters’ tickets will be released in 1-week blocks, with 2 weeks available to book at any one time. The first tickets released will be available to book from Thursday 16 November 2023 via Attingham’s website.

Attingham Grounds

A sprinkle of Christmas magic will also be found around in the outdoors at Attingham. Twinkling Christmas trees will welcome visitors to Attingham and as visitors stroll along the twists and turns of the Mile Walk there are festive trees, inspired by classic fairy tales to spot.

Families visiting Attingham this in December will be able to treat their little ones to the magic of the ‘Tale Trail’. With decorated trees around the Mile Walk all themed around classic fairy tales, families will need to guess which tree has come from which tale. After completing the trail participants will take home a cuddly gingerbread man. The activity trail costs £4 per pack and can be purchased on arrival.

Visitors to the outdoors will not need to book for the trail or the outdoors. National Trust members and under 5s visit for free, admission charges apply for non-members.

Find out more

For more information on Christmas at Attingham Park, and how to book for Christmas events at Attingham, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park.

