Dan Owen to perform at The Salopian Mixtape launch night

After selling out tickets to his only Shrewsbury show last week – The Salopian Mixtape have today announced that Dan Owen will complete the line up at their Launch Night on Thursday 23rd November.

Thursday 23rd November, Michaela Wylde and Simon Berry will be officially launching The Salopian Mixtape podcast at Albert’s Shed in Shrewsbury.

These two music enthusiasts have been supporting the development of Shropshire’s musicians for years and have 14 years of local radio experience between them.

The Salopian Mixtape aims to support, share and promote the music industry in Shropshire.

Simon and Michaela will be utilising their extensive experience and contacts to create something both entertaining and of great benefit for the artists, venues, events and music shops that make our local area so special. The collaborations between the podcast team and Shropshire music businesses are extremely important.

The team are proud to announce that The Salopian Mixtape will not only be available to get hold of from online podcast services every Wednesday night, each week the podcast will be also be broadcast on Shropshire Live on a Friday night.

The launch night will see live performances from local artists, including country duo Adele & Andy, hip-hop powerhouse MissInk, 3-piece rock band Chasing August AND local music legend Dan Owen.

The night will see this incredible line-up performing live, Simon and Michaela talking to them with on-stage interviews AND one lucky ticket holder will get the chance to feature as a presenter on a future podcast for The Salopian Mixtape.

The Salopian Mixtape is on the active search for sponsorship and we are open to developing further collaborations. Interested businesses can get in touch with the team to find out more.



The launch night is at Albert’s Shed, Shrewsbury – Thursday 23rd November – Doors open 7pm – tickets are £7 from albertsshed.co.uk