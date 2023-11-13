Shoppers encouraged to re-love the pre-loved this Christmas

Shoppers are being urged to celebrate the spirit of Christmas by making second-hand their first choice as they get ready for the festive season.

James Armstrong, Laura Tarte and Sandra Edgington-Vaughan at the Severn Hospice Hadley Shop

Severn Hospice has 31 community shops across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales and their retail teams are gearing up for a busy time in the lead up to Christmas.

Each year the hospice needs to raise £2 for every £3 it spends to care for local families living with incurable illness and its community shops play a huge part in raising vital funds.

Carla Siswick, Head of Retail said: “Buying from us is a gift that gives all year.

“Whether you’re looking for a present for someone or something to wear at your Christmas do, we’ll have it!

“When you re-love the pre-loved it’s a great way to bag a bargain and give back to your community. By buying from us you’ll also give the gift of care. With every single purchase, no matter how big or small, your support makes a huge difference and will help local families when it matters most.”

The popularity of buying pre-loved is steadily growing as shoppers seek to buy in a more environmentally friendly and affordable way, whilst supporting a good cause.

Carla added; “We’ve got so much quality stock that will make perfect gifts you’d be proud to give to family and friends, beautiful decorations and accessories to brighten up your home, toys, board games and jigsaws galore and let’s not forget the most amazing partywear, shoes, bags and accessories for those festive parties and gatherings.

“You never quite know what you’ll find, but what we can be certain of is that you can always find something special. It’s never been easier to re-love the pre-loved and with us you can get most of your Christmas shopping done in one place.

“We’re so grateful to our loyal supporters and looking forward to welcoming customers both old and new who when shopping with us both in-store and online can literally help us turn glitzy heels into delicious meals for our patients, transform gorgeous gifts into nurses shifts and best-buys into medical supplies.”