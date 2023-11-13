Local Photographer Nikki Prince scoops award for 2nd year running

Local photographer Nikki Prince has been awarded a Top 100 Award in the Auto Photo Awards for the second year running.

Nikki Prince

Nikki has had her photography business Royal Touch Photography for 12 years. After a change in personal circumstances and the Covid pandemic, she decided to move her focus into Automotive Photography.

Attending meets, shows and events not only locally, but nationwide she has built a wide and varied portfolio and gained many returning clients. She has also supported many charity events along the way.

The Auto Photo Awards sees Automotive Photographers from across the world entering their work in the contest. Each photographer enters images which they feel fit into one of the set categories, meaning there is always a wide array of different images and different perspectives.

Nikki first won in the 2022 awards with her image of a Flaming Sheriff Sally who belongs to The Dip Monkey Garage. The image was published in a book alongside the other winners as well as being displayed at an exhibition at Bicester Heritage. After her success, she decided to enter again and was thrilled to win in the 2023 awards too. This year’s image was taken at the iconic Ace Cafe in London featuring a beautiful Max Power Renault 5 GT Turbo.

As well as photographing cars for personal clients and businesses, this year she has also started to expand into transportation photography and has had several features in Trucking Magazines as a result.

It goes to show if you have a passion for something and are willing to work hard you really can reap the rewards.