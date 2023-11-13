GWR Fasteners takes on three new apprentices

Award-winning, family-run business, GWR Fasteners has taken on three new apprentices, to add to their growing team.

Three new apprentices have joined the GWR Fasteners team

Specialising in metric and imperial fasteners, bar, and tooling, as well as manufacturing precision components in house, GWR fasteners has taken on several apprentices over the past two years across engineering, sales, and accountancy.

Amie and Jasmine have both started their level 3 apprenticeship, training to be Customer Service Specialists with In-comm Training, whilst Jess is tackling her AAT Level 3 Diploma in Accounting with Shrewsbury College.

Amie, 20, and Jasmine, 18, who both started at the company 4 months ago, comment on their apprenticeship journey so far.

Jasmine states she ‘wasn’t looking to go to university, and I love the versatility that a customer service role provides. The different types of training have been amazing and I’m looking forward to learning more.’

Amie says “I love meeting new people and wanted a job where I could positively help and make a difference to their day. I’m looking forward to developing my problem-solving skills to help with more complex customer issues”.

Priding themselves on their personal customer service, GWR are hoping the new additions to the team will allow for more time per customer to help give the best support possible, as well as gaining Amie and Jasmine their accreditations through support and experience within the role.

Jess, 24, who has been with GWR Fasteners for three and a half years, joined during the covid pandemic as a commercial associate, however, has since expressed an interest in pursuing an accounts-based role within the company.

“I was looking to further my career in accounts, having previously done my Level 2 AAT Book-keeping, and was lucky enough to have GWR support me in this. Going through the apprenticeship route means I can still work whilst I study and get the hands-on experience to go alongside my learning.”

Company Owner, Gary Robinson, who has been in the engineering industry for over 35 years, speaks of his own experience as an apprentice.

“I went straight into the workforce at 16 years old taking on an apprenticeship in toolmaking. This set the way for me in becoming an engineer and I really valued the experience as a whole. It’s because of this that I’m so passionate about creating opportunities for young people who are looking to get into work, and we are thrilled to have Amie and Jasmine on board and be able to support Jess through her new career path.”

Amie, Jasmine, and Jess are completing their courses over the next 15 months and will be the first point of call for all customer and account queries.